West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of West Bancorporation from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ WTBA traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.15. 9 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,252. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.92. West Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $25.93.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $22.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that West Bancorporation will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in West Bancorporation by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 274.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 324,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

