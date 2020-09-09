Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target to $70.00

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its price target increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.61% from the stock’s previous close.

HQY has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Healthequity from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Healthequity from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Healthequity from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthequity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.08.

Shares of Healthequity stock opened at $59.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,984.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.40. Healthequity has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.68.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $176.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.11 million. Healthequity had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Healthequity will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Healthequity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Healthequity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthequity by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Healthequity during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Healthequity by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

