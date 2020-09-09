Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hibbett Sports (HIBB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ: HIBB):

9/4/2020 – Hibbett Sports was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

9/2/2020 – Hibbett Sports was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/31/2020 – Hibbett Sports had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $19.00 to $23.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

8/31/2020 – Hibbett Sports was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Hibbett have increased and outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company reported impressive second-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein top and bottom line improved year over year. Results gained from robust comps and e-commerce growth during the quarter. Notably, pent-up consumer demand, payments from government programs and increasing preference for online shopping due to the pandemic, were primary drivers. This boosted store and online traffic trends, along with adding new customers. Management envisions the top line momentum to continue in the fiscal third quarter. Additionally, it issued a positive guidance for second half of fiscal 2021. However, higher cost related to increased investments act as a deterrent. Moroever, uncertainty related to the ongoing COVID-19 situation remains a concern.”

8/28/2020 – Hibbett Sports had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $28.00.

8/28/2020 – Hibbett Sports had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2020 – Hibbett Sports was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/4/2020 – Hibbett Sports was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/3/2020 – Hibbett Sports was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/28/2020 – Hibbett Sports was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

7/24/2020 – Hibbett Sports was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/21/2020 – Hibbett Sports had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $22.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/16/2020 – Hibbett Sports was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Hibbett Sports stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,441. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $543.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.80. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $34.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.65.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.80. The company had revenue of $441.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.43 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 30,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $1,029,838.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,698.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP William G. Quinn sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $57,798.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,396.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,034,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,281,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 87.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 327,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 152,352 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,593,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 86.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 255,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 118,605 shares in the last quarter.

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

