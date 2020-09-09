Wedbush Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AAPL. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Apple from $80.00 to $97.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BofA Securities raised their price objective on Apple from $102.50 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Apple from $82.50 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.41.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $112.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,956.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.92. Apple has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. Research analysts expect that Apple will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $536,884,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,956,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,814 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,290,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,496 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 113,515.1% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 40,320,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Apple by 18.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

