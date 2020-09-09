Wedbush Comments on Onespan Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Onespan in a research report issued on Thursday, September 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. Wedbush also issued estimates for Onespan’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Onespan in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Onespan from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Onespan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Onespan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $20.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.96. Onespan has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $33.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $812.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $54.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.13 million. Onespan had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

In other news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 53,547 shares of Onespan stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,016.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,292,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,897,919.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSPN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Onespan by 43.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Onespan in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Onespan during the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onespan in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Onespan in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

