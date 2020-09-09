Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.91. Watts Water Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $338.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $1,929,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $135,647.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,923.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 10.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 6,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 88.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTS stock opened at $96.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Watts Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $69.02 and a 1 year high of $114.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

