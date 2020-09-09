Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WBA. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

WBA opened at $36.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.02 and its 200 day moving average is $42.69. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WBA. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 24.1% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 143,769 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 27,922 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 44.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,959 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 42.7% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,226 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 25.4% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $594,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

