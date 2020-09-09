Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 43.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 229,661 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Voya Financial worth $13,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 255.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE VOYA traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,053. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.41. Voya Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $63.81.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $93.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.50 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Voya Financial Inc will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VOYA shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.58.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.