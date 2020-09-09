Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VIRT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.72.

NASDAQ:VIRT traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.87. 14,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,924. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.35. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of -0.39. Virtu Financial has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $905.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.12 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 48.31%. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $159,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,669,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,471,160.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 100,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,245,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,634,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 39.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 14,772 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 22.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 9,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 26.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

