Vinci (EPA:DG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $81.17

Shares of Vinci SA (EPA:DG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $81.17 and traded as high as $81.86. Vinci shares last traded at $79.62, with a volume of 909,551 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vinci currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €91.56 ($107.71).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €79.70 and a 200-day moving average price of €81.05.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

