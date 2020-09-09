Vince (VNCE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, September 14th. Analysts expect Vince to post earnings of ($1.20) per share for the quarter.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter. Vince had a net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $39.02 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Vince to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE VNCE traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $5.28. 8,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,888. Vince has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.02. The stock has a market cap of $62.49 million, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 2.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vince from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Vince from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Vince from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

Vince Company Profile

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct-To-Consumer. It offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, T-shirts, handbags, footwear, and outerwear; and men's products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

