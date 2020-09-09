Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Veritex from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

VBTX stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.03. 252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,468. Veritex has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $29.41. The company has a market capitalization of $909.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $87.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.10 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 21.27%. Equities analysts predict that Veritex will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Cara Mcdaniel bought 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.64 per share, for a total transaction of $33,516.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,516. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jim Recer acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $33,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,813 shares of company stock valued at $82,683 in the last quarter. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Veritex by 810.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 646,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,029,000 after purchasing an additional 575,253 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veritex by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 722,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,100,000 after acquiring an additional 46,018 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Veritex by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 141,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Veritex by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Veritex by 1,387.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 916,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,224,000 after acquiring an additional 855,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

