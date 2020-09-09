Vasta Platform (VITL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VITL) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 10th. Analysts expect Vasta Platform to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VITL stock opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. Vasta Platform has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $43.30.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VITL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Vasta Platform in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vasta Platform in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vasta Platform in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vasta Platform in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Vasta Platform in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vasta Platform presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

In other news, Director Gisel Ruiz acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Jason L. Jones sold 913,122 shares of Vasta Platform stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $18,682,476.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Vasta Platform Company Profile

