Vasta Platform (VITL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VITL) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 10th. Analysts expect Vasta Platform to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
VITL stock opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. Vasta Platform has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $43.30.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VITL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Vasta Platform in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vasta Platform in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vasta Platform in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vasta Platform in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Vasta Platform in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vasta Platform presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.83.
Vasta Platform Company Profile
