Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VRNS. Wedbush boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $77.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $115.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.89.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $110.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $127.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.02 and a beta of 1.17.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $66.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Gilad Raz sold 4,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.62, for a total value of $573,376.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 60,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total value of $7,239,522.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,819,378.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,977 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,584 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 47.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 21,202 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 31.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $661,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,854,000 after purchasing an additional 21,874 shares during the period.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

