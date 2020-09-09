Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,370,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 723,101 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.29% of Ameren worth $2,136,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEE. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 3.7% during the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ameren by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ameren by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 45,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AEE traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.99. The stock had a trading volume of 12,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.82. Ameren Corp has a 12-month low of $58.74 and a 12-month high of $87.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.26.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameren Corp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 59.10%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AEE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameren from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BofA Securities lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Ameren from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ameren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.77.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

