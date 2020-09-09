Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,419,084 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 135,158 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Citrix Systems worth $2,132,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the second quarter worth about $371,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 33.6% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,176,122 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $154,886,000 after purchasing an additional 295,903 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 2.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,936 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 141.7% during the second quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $21,447,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the second quarter worth about $2,755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $882,648.04. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $612,068.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,028,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,807 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,172 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTXS traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.38. 7,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,450. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.17 and a 52 week high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.08 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 24.11%. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTXS. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays raised Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.77.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

