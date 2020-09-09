Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 717,727 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,947,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 717,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $2,111,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEG. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Truehand Inc acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PEG. Bank of America increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.77.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $103,645.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,438 shares of company stock valued at $242,294. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.86. The company had a trading volume of 18,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,234. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.72. The stock has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

