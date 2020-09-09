Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 534,088 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,750,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 534,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.02% of Agilent Technologies worth $2,187,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,326,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 227,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,879,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 10.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 148,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,165,000 after acquiring an additional 14,282 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on A shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.05.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total value of $607,770.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,744,948.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $648,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,392 shares of company stock valued at $8,219,555.

Shares of A stock opened at $96.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $61.13 and a 52-week high of $103.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

