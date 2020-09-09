Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 439,277 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,550,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 439,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.52% of Keysight Technologies worth $2,171,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 15.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KEYS. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Edward Jones began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.90.

Shares of KEYS opened at $94.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $77.93 and a 12-month high of $110.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.42 million. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 14.68%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

