Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 37,499 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,918,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 37,499 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.33% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $2,086,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMRN. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $138.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.31.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Willard H. Dere sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.61, for a total value of $547,592.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,776.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 23,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,991,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,995 shares in the company, valued at $13,389,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,330 shares of company stock worth $22,130,467. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $74.53. 6,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,077,476. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $131.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.75 and a 200 day moving average of $100.18.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.17. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $429.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.02 million. Analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

