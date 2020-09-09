Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 290,053 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,322,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 290,053 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $1,920,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth about $1,595,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 16,512 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,533,000 after buying an additional 45,344 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,981,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $522,654,000 after buying an additional 1,296,053 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts recently commented on ODFL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $166.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.31.
Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $896.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.18 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 11.74%.
Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
Read More: Liquidity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL).
Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.