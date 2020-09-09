Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 232,366 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,803,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 232,366 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.83% of Palo Alto Networks worth $2,021,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,763 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 14,209 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 124,757 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $20,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $3,696,000. Finally, BP PLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $1,574,000. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $236.72. 3,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,210. The company has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of -85.07 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $125.47 and a 12-month high of $275.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $950.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.29 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $236,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,304 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.54, for a total transaction of $3,102,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 930,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,629,900.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,950 shares of company stock worth $16,153,850 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PANW. FBN Securities lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Loop Capital began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.32.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

