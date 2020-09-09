Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 148,140 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,283,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 148,140 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Equifax worth $2,283,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 90.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Equifax by 5.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Equifax by 58.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 14,163 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Equifax by 37.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 16.3% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,198,000 after buying an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Bryson R. Koehler sold 8,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,478.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $2,883,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,118 shares of company stock worth $4,303,414. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EFX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.81.

EFX stock opened at $166.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.85. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.42, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.15. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.01 and a twelve month high of $181.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $982.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.62 million. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 8.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

