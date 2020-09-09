Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,754,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165,243 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.36% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co worth $2,120,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit X LLC grew its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.7% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 22.1% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.9% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock traded up $2.30 on Wednesday, hitting $103.38. 673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,375. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52 week low of $65.09 and a 52 week high of $109.46. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 16.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $106,620.00. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $943,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,910 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AJG shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.17.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

