Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,552,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,394,739 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Healthpeak Properties worth $2,357,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.91.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $28.02 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $588.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.25 million. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.