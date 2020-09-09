Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 829,318 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,192,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 829,318 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 13.62% of Boston Properties worth $1,915,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 47.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 116.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 11.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 43.1% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 78,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,236,000 after acquiring an additional 23,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $121.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.93.

BXP stock traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $87.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,649. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.18. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.57 and a 1 year high of $147.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.03). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $654.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.