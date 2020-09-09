Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 721,025 Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,072,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721,025 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.89% of Okta worth $2,217,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 247,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,235,000 after purchasing an additional 159,653 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Okta by 24.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 19.6% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after buying an additional 7,527 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 144,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,693,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 67.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 14,623 shares in the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $201.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of -103.75 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.59 and its 200 day moving average is $173.62. Okta Inc has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $231.29.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Okta had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $200.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.31, for a total value of $3,706,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,990,650.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 2,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total transaction of $516,023.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,954.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 458,896 shares of company stock worth $92,737,399. 12.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OKTA shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $236.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.75.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

