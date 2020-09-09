Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 5,038,308 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,153,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,038,308 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 14.51% of Ventas worth $1,983,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 27.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Ventas by 8.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,532 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 62.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 36,675 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ventas by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,059,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,868,000 after acquiring an additional 116,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 20.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 61,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,396 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ventas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.39.

Shares of Ventas stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.64. The stock had a trading volume of 11,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,949. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.07. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $75.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.29 and its 200 day moving average is $36.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $943.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.32 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $675,200.00. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

