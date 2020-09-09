Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 246,288 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,344,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,288 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of MarketAxess worth $2,176,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 21.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,585,000 after acquiring an additional 272,647 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in MarketAxess by 19.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 938,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,031,000 after purchasing an additional 154,850 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in MarketAxess by 8.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 911,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,297,000 after purchasing an additional 70,428 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 568,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,949,000 after purchasing an additional 40,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 3.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 422,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,399,000 after purchasing an additional 14,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKTX shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.00.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.62, for a total value of $12,190,500.00. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.68, for a total transaction of $1,221,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,829.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $13,662,200. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $454.68 on Wednesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.49 and a 52 week high of $561.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $498.13 and its 200 day moving average is $452.85. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.16 and a beta of 0.50.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 4th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

