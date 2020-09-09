Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 10,326 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,892,177 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,326 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of First Republic Bank worth $2,002,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the second quarter worth $440,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.6% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,896,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,991,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 11.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 216,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,955,000 after purchasing an additional 22,825 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the second quarter valued at about $1,186,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $79.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.41.

First Republic Bank stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.86. 1,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,981. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.14. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $70.06 and a twelve month high of $125.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.47 and a 200-day moving average of $104.41.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $943.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

