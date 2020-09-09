Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,801,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758,350 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of PACCAR worth $2,155,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 174.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 50.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 146.2% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 61.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $637,034.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,430 shares in the company, valued at $810,037. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP C Michael Dozier sold 12,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $1,038,293.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,424.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,018 in the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cowen upgraded shares of PACCAR to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.57.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $84.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.32. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $49.11 and a 1 year high of $91.30. The company has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.60.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.