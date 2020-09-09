Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,569,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,161,384 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Marvell Technology Group worth $2,193,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 42.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 26,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $346,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,517.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $1,052,700.00. Insiders have sold 68,507 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,226 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRVL opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $41.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.06.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRVL. Argus upped their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.39.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

