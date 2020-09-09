Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,230,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 292,697 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.32% of Enbridge worth $2,045,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Enbridge by 22.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 155,763,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,533,297,000 after buying an additional 28,059,331 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Enbridge by 55.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,899,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $869,790,000 after acquiring an additional 10,695,387 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Enbridge by 2.4% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 25,420,772 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $770,467,000 after acquiring an additional 584,900 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Enbridge by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,413,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $618,766,000 after acquiring an additional 274,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 11.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 18,852,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $548,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENB traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.81. 50,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,591,733. The stock has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.57. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.6021 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 122.50%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

