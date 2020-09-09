Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.19 Billion Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,718,001 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 116,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.37% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $2,189,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 57.1% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 44 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 40.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 52 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 15.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 49.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $733.20.

In other news, Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.54, for a total value of $1,650,150.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,635,474.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $941.52, for a total value of $3,766,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,465,693.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,589 shares of company stock worth $10,065,288. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $959.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $938.62 and its 200 day moving average is $790.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.05. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $579.40 and a 12-month high of $1,009.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $690.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 138.77% and a net margin of 18.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

