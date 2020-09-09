Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.10 Billion Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,744,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 584,280 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.80% of TE Connectivity worth $2,099,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $2,612,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,473 shares in the company, valued at $7,693,906.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $1,017,612.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,270 shares of company stock valued at $11,147,920 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity stock traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,708. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.38. TE Connectivity Ltd has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $101.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.97.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.59%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $73.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.71.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

