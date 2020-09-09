Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.06 Billion Stock Position in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,240,211 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,320 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.31% of RingCentral worth $2,063,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 378.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in RingCentral in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in RingCentral during the second quarter worth $57,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RNG. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $310.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.69.

RNG stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.55. 3,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. RingCentral Inc has a twelve month low of $120.03 and a twelve month high of $317.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $283.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.25. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.32 and a beta of 0.48.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $277.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 500 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $132,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,849,029.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 6,390 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.01, for a total transaction of $1,706,193.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,167,832.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,088 shares of company stock valued at $34,459,880. Corporate insiders own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

