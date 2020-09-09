Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.05 Billion Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,499,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 256,253 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.52% of Consolidated Edison worth $2,049,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,001,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,794,121,000 after purchasing an additional 473,166 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,627,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,125,000 after acquiring an additional 107,869 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,620,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,561,000 after acquiring an additional 148,739 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $349,367,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.7% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,449,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,885,000 after acquiring an additional 25,493 shares in the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ED traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.09. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

In related news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,893 shares in the company, valued at $3,001,633.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,595 shares of company stock valued at $187,735. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

