Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.93 Billion Position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,620,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 744,512 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.65% of CDW worth $1,931,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RBF Capital LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 17,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its holdings in CDW by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 93,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,828,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 667,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $95,412,000 after purchasing an additional 33,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,945,000 after purchasing an additional 15,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.05. 4,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,814. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. CDW has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $146.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.36%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. CDW’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDW. BidaskClub cut shares of CDW from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CDW from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.89.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

