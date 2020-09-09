Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,620,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 938,852 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.67% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $1,958,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cipher Capital LP lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 180.8% in the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 5,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 36.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 252,631 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,098,000 after acquiring an additional 67,440 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7,826.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 580,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $131,917,000 after acquiring an additional 573,372 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

In other news, SVP David A. Montecalvo sold 14,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total transaction of $3,842,008.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,148.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WST traded up $10.47 on Wednesday, reaching $273.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.53 and a 12-month high of $288.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $269.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.75.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $527.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WST shares. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BofA Securities upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.