Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,106,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706,964 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Monster Beverage worth $2,087,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 636,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,836,000 after purchasing an additional 50,860 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 320.6% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 72,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.28. The stock had a trading volume of 10,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,399. Monster Beverage Corp has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $87.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.03. The firm has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.38.

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total value of $856,098.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,564.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 47,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $3,824,264.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,778.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,126,791. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

