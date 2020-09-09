Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,467,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,239,582 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $1,967,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 491.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MXIM. Goldman Sachs Group raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.24.

Maxim Integrated Products stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.61. 12,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,382,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.09. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.33. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.93 and a 12-month high of $73.52.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $545.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.66 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 29.88%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.96%.

In other news, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,180 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $150,703.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Edwin Medlin sold 12,830 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total value of $887,451.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,010 shares of company stock valued at $7,169,585. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

