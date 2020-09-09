Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,533,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,076,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Conagra Brands worth $1,953,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 15.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 113,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 15,230 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Conagra Brands by 12.7% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 101,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 11,433 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 16.2% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,406,000. 81.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAG. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.94.

NYSE:CAG traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.08. The stock had a trading volume of 22,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,480. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.44. Conagra Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.28%.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP David Biegger sold 33,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $1,266,656.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,809.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 41,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $1,544,510.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,672.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 283,807 shares of company stock valued at $10,323,940. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

