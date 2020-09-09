ValuEngine Upgrades Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) to Buy

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Eyegate Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ EYEG traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.78. The company had a trading volume of 33,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,247. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eyegate Pharmaceuticals will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

About Eyegate Pharmaceuticals

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

