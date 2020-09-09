ValuEngine Upgrades American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) to Strong-Buy

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

AXL has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.89.

AXL stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.71. 12,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,909. American Axle & Manufact. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $11.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.74.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.62 million. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 26.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. American Axle & Manufact.’s quarterly revenue was down 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufact. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufact. in the second quarter worth $126,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 595.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 37.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the second quarter valued at $123,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Axle & Manufact.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

