ValuEngine Lowers Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) to Strong Sell

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $19.41. 9,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,849. Ultra Clean has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $31.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.91 million, a PE ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.57.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.34. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ultra Clean will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 12,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $375,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,691,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joan Sterling sold 13,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $418,184.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,324.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,153 shares of company stock worth $1,961,394. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 16.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 16,116 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 160,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 100,715 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 40,108 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,129,000. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

