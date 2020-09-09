ValuEngine Lowers Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) to Hold

Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHKAQ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cfra reissued a “strong sell” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

OTCMKTS CHKAQ traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.00. 103,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,179. The company has a market capitalization of $50.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average is $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $430.00.

Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($28.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($27.75) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.52 million. Chesapeake Energy had a negative net margin of 127.63% and a negative return on equity of 30.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post -93.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 28.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 219,745 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 48,786 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 291,181 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 12,090 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 294,072 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 84,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 901.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 484,332 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 435,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

