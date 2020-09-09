ValuEngine Downgrades Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) to Hold

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Progyny from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Progyny from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Progyny from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

NASDAQ PGNY traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $28.40. 817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,766. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.81. Progyny has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.16.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Progyny had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $64.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.86 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 48,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $1,392,045.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Beth C. Seidenberg sold 19,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $576,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 522,446 shares in the company, valued at $15,673,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,630,895 shares of company stock worth $45,071,971. Corporate insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Progyny by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Progyny by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

