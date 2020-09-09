VA BK BANKSHARE/SH (OTCMKTS:VABB) Shares Down 6.4%

VA BK BANKSHARE/SH (OTCMKTS:VABB)’s share price fell 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.30 and last traded at $12.35. 4,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 2,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.52.

About VA BK BANKSHARE/SH (OTCMKTS:VABB)

Virginia Bank Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for Virginia Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including savings, checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

