USA Technologies (USAT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 10th. Analysts expect USA Technologies to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 million. USA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.53% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. On average, analysts expect USA Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

USA Technologies stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,060. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. USA Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $9.25.

USAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of USA Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of USA Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.40.

USA Technologies Company Profile

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

