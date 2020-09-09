Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%.

Shares of UBP stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,772. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average is $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.55 million, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.61.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

